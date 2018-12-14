Former Broncos LB allegedly involved in HS hoops scuffle that hospitalizes Regis Jesuit (Colo.) AD

A former Denver Broncos linebacker has been accused of striking the athletic director of a Colorado high school after his daughter was involved in a blowout girls basketball loss.

As reported by the Colorado Sentinel, former NFL veteran Andra Davis allegedly attacked John Koslosky, the athletic director at Regis Jesuit (Aurora, Colo.) after Regis finished off a rout of Grandview High School (Cherry Creek, Colo.). Davis’ daughter Alisha is a forward for Grandview and had reportedly been involved in an on-court fracas earlier in the game.

According to sources who spoke to the Sentinel, the elder Davis confronted Koslosky in a hallway connecting the gym to the locker rooms for the teams. While it was not immediately clear how or where Davis struck Koslosky, it is known that the injuries he caused were enough to send the Regis Jesuit AD to the hospital, where he was later released after observation.

The Sentinel reported that the entire incident may have been sparked by a brief interaction between Koslosky and Alisha Davis late in the game. After Alisha Davis punched a Regis Jesuit player, Koslosky reported attempted to intervene, directing Davis toward the Grandview bench. She was eventually assessed two technical fouls, taking her out of the game.

Charisse Broderick King, a spokeswoman for Regis Jesuit, told the newspaper that there was an ongoing police investigation into the incident, though she declined to say whether Koslosky or the school might consider pressing charges.

For now, the incident appears to be chalked up to a one-off case of poor judgement, one which both sides surely wish never happened.