Former Broncos McCaffrey, Logan to oppose each other in Colo. state final

Two of Colorado’s most recognized football personalities will lead their respective high school teams against each other on Saturday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Former Denver Broncos radio broadcasting colleagues and Bronco receivers Dave Logan and Ed McCaffrey will be across from each other as Logan’s Cherry Creek High School (Greenwood Village, Colo.) meets McCaffrey’s Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, Colo.) in the Class 5A state championship.

For Logan, this will be his 11th Class 5A championship appearance as he goes for his eighth state title at a fourth school. The former Cleveland Browns (1976-83) and Broncos (1984) came to Cherry Creek in 2012. He is still the current radio play-by-play voice of the Broncos.

RELATED: Former Broncos great Ed McCaffrey has built quite the staff at Valor Christian (Colo.)

For the former 13-year NFL receiver McCaffrey, however, this is all new. He is in his first year coaching. He also was a radio colleague of Logan’s for five years.

As DenverBroncos.com and other outlets report, McCaffrey might not have made the move to the sidelines had it not been for Logan’s advice.

“Dave was one of the big influences that caused me to apply for the job to begin with,” McCaffrey said Tuesday. “We talked a lot about it, and he knew it was a passion of mine, he knew it’s what I love to do, and he knew I wanted to serve in some capacity as a coach. An opportunity became available, and I leaned on him a little bit before I made that decision. [Our] friendship’s still very strong, and it’s a real honor to be able to coach against him in the state championship.”

The 50-year-old McCaffrey said that Logan was one of the first people he called when the Valor Christian opening became available.

“He’s a good man, he loves football and he loves kids,” the 64-year-old Logan said, per DenverBroncos.com. “I said, ‘You should go for it.’ “

It also didn’t hurt that McCaffrey’s son, four-star dual-threat QB Luke McCaffrey, is the top 2019 recruit in the state. The fourth and youngest brother of the talented McCaffrey clan has committed to Nebraska. Leading Cherry Creek under center, meanwhile, is three-star Iowa pledge Alex Padilla.

Valor Christian enters at 13-0, while Cherry Creek is 12-1. Logan last coached Cherry Creek to a state title in 2014 … against Valor Christian.

“I sit here today maybe not all that, you know, thrilled with myself that I influenced him to actually take the job,” Logan joked, per the Denver Post.

Two old pros and old friends will lead their teams into the state’s biggest game on its biggest stage on Saturday. For prep football fans in the Centennial State, it doesn’t get much better than that.