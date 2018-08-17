Former Cleveland coach sentenced to two years for sexually assaulting fellow teachers

A former teacher and coach at the state of Ohio’s only all-male public school has been sentenced to two years in prison in connection with a pair of sexual assaults that he allegedly committed against fellow teachers at the school.

As reported by the Cleveland Plain Dealer, former Ginn Academy teacher and coach Terrell Reddix was sentenced Wednesday for the alleged sexual assault of a pair of his former colleagues. Both alleged victims are female teachers at Ginn Academy, a school founded by Reddix’s cousin, the famed Ohio high school football coach Ted Ginn Sr.

According to the Plain Dealer, Reddix took responsibility for his actions even though he disputed some of the evidence against him. Both of the cases presented involved teachers whom Reddix befriended before he approached them with his penis out and then touched them inappropriately.

The Plain Dealer also noted that Reddix serves as an elder at the Greater Works Church of God in Christ, where his uncle, the Rev. Archie Reddix Sr. serves as pastor.

Now, Reddix will spend the next two years behind bars following a sentencing hearing at which the judge offered the following appraisal: