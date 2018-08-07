Former Conn. high school swim coach captured on video attempting to meet with underage boy

A sting operation in Connecticut netted a former high school swim coach who allegedly agreed to meet an underage boy in pursuit of sexual favors. He was met with a group intent on exposing sexual predators instead and was captured on camera.

Here is video of the interaction with Nicholas Daddabbo, the former swimming coach at Bristol Eastern High who is now a 26-year-old living in Plainville. It was captured by a group called the “Pop Squad” and covered by Hartford Fox affiliate WTIC.

You can see the entire interaction between the Pop Squad and Daddabbo right here.

Daddabbo was most recently a swimming coach at the Meriden YMCA, where he reportedly did not teach children. He is married with children, according to neighbors interviewed by WTIC.

Parents of former Bristol Eastern swimmers coached by Daddabbo held a meeting at the high school on Monday night to discuss the charges against him and, one assumes, determine if there is any proof of further sexual interactions or courtship between the now-former coach and underaged students and student athletes.

For its part, the Meriden YMCA has already removed the coach’s biography from its website and listed his position in an attempt to hire a replacement.

“We are aware of the allegations against a member of our staff and are working with local and state authorities as part of their investigation,” Meriden YMCA officials told WTIC in a statement.