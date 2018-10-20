Former football players arrested after violent assault at N.C. high school

A North Carolina family is searching for answers after a boy was beaten up inside a locker room at Stuart W. Cramer High School (Belmont, N.C.).

As WBTV and other outlets report, it is believed that the fight started because of something that was posted on Snapchat. Witnesses told WBTV the student who was attacked in a video recording that spread across social media criticized New Yorkers in a post on the app, and that was what started it.

Per WBTV and other outlets, Gaston County police arrested Kaiser Kayton and Denorrian Lindsay, both 17, and charged them with the attack on their schoolmate.

The disturbing video, which lasts about 30 seconds, shows two teens punching and kicking another. It is now part of the criminal investigation. No other teens stepped in.

One witness who was inside that locker room told WBTV that Kayton and Lindsay were once football players, but the two quit the team earlier this season for reasons that have nothing to do with the fight.

The two boys who are facing charges and could be looking at in-school or out-of-school suspension for up to 10 days or alternative placement, per WBTV.

A family member of the boy who was badly beaten in the video told WBTV she is aware of the comments that were posted to Snapchat, but believes that this has nothing to do with that. Per what the family told WBTV, the teen who was beaten has been bullied since he moved to the area in August.

Both Kayton and Lindsey will have to go before a judge on November 15 and face their charges.