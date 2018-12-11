Former HS swimming coach accused of grabbing female athlete's rear end

A former high school swimming coach in Florida has been accused of inappropriately touching a female teenager three times, leading to a charge of simple battery.

Former Boca Raton Community (Fla.) High School swimming coach Eric Hill stands accused of battery in connection with an incident that occurred following a swim practice last February. The female student athlete in question was 16 at the time, and according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel actually initiated the incident with a rather innocuous request for advice.

Here’s more from the Sun Sentinel:

That’s when she sat in a wet chair and said she may have asked the coach to check that her pants would be dry in time for class, but didn’t intend for him to touch her. Hill grabbed her bottom to see how wet her pants were, an encounter witnessed by another student, according to a Palm Beach County School District Police report. Hill also made inappropriate comments, the girl said. Those included offering to rub lotion on her inner thighs and telling her she was sexy, according to police and school district documents obtained by the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

While it’s clear that the teenager felt uncomfortable with the interaction, she didn’t formally report the incident until after she had been through a class on sexual harassment.

Hill has pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charges that were filed against him in late summer, but the teen’s account to police may make that plea difficult to support; per the Sun Sentinel’s reporting, the girl told police that, “he said no one would believe her,” but later “apologized and said it wouldn’t happen again.”

The incident has already brought the coach’s tenure at Boca Raton to an end. The question now is what these charges will mean for Hill and for his alleged victim.