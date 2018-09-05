Former middle school tennis coach in jail after allegedly exposing himself in L.A. Fitness

A former middle school tennis coach in Michigan has been arrested and jailed for allegedly exposing himself in an L.A. Fitness location in the state.

Tim Jankowiak, who was previously the tennis coach at Royal Oak Middle School, has been jailed on charges of aggravated indecent exposure related to an incident that occurred in the shower at the gym chain, per Detroit NBC affiliate WDIV:

Police said a 35-year-old man was showering at LA Fitness on Aug. 21 when he noticed a nude man watching him and masturbating. “That’s pretty disgusting,” gym member Andy Barriga said. “That’s not behavior that should be had in a locker room that’s full of dudes. No one wants to see that.”

We’re on team Barriga here, even if he didn’t phrase things as artfully as he might have. More disturbing is that this apparently isn’t the first time Jankowiak has been accused of indecent behavior; he reportedly resigned from his position at Royal Oak in April after a parent accused Jankowiak of sending inappropriate text messages to a middle school student.

Jankowiak faces up to two years in prison and $2,000 in fines related to the aggravated indecent exposure charge.