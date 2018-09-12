Former Minn. tennis coach arrested in underage sex sting

A former high school tennis coach in Minnesota is facing felony charges stemming from an internet child enticement investigation.

According to the Post-Bulletin, Kevin Rust, 59, of Minnetonka, Minn., responded in June to an ad for sex with a juvenile female in Rice Lake, Wis. The advertisement was part of an undercover sting operation, per police record obtained by the Post-Bulletin, and Rust was allegedly there to meet a 15-year-old girl with whom he had been exchanging text messages for about two weeks.

The girl was actually an undercover officer.

Rust coached the boys and girls tennis teams at Lourdes (Rochester, Minn.) for almost 30 years before retiring in 2010. He was inducted into the Minnesota State High School Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Fame and also worked as a tennis coach at Rochester Athletic Club.

The long-time Lourdes High School tennis coach responded to an ad for sex with a juvenile female, only to learn the ad was a part of an undercover police sting operation. https://t.co/IBMPxU8tMC pic.twitter.com/D5JfDTMEpd — KTTC TV (@KTTCTV) September 12, 2018

He is facing charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement and attempted sexual assault of a child younger than 16 years of age.

Per the Post-Bulletin, he is scheduled for a Sept. 26 arraignment in Wisconsin.