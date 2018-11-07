Former N.M. HS football coach sentenced to 15 years for rape charges involving female students

A former New Mexico high school football coach was sentenced to 15 years in jail in connection with three rape cases involving female students at Moriarty (N.M.) High School, dating back to 2011.

Damien Hyatt, a former assistant football coach at Moriarty and an alumni of the school, was sentenced to 15 years in prison after multiple former female students made a rape case against him.

Here’s how New Mexico CBS/Fox affiliate KQRE described the cases against Hyatt, noting that one of his alleged victims couldn’t even make it into the courtroom despite coming from out of state to attend the trial and offer a victim statement:

Hyatt was arrested back in 2016 by the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office when several female students claimed he gave them alcohol in return for sexual favors. In court, one victim told the judge that Hyatt came off as charming at first and she had a relationship with him as a high school freshman, while he was a coach. She said he turned into a monster when she didn’t want to have sex with him.

The coach told the courtroom he “felt horrible” about the pain he caused. Whether that helped drive down his eventual sentence from a a maximum of 24 years to the 15 he received is virtually impossible to know. It certainly couldn’t have hurt.