Former N.Y. track, cross country coach arrested on child porn charges

A former track and cross country coach in central New York is facing federal child pornography charges.

According to WSYR-TV, Martin Nicholson pleaded not guilty to federal charges, including sexual exploitation of a child and receiving child pornography.

Per WSYR, State Police say all parents of the known victims have been notified.

Nicholson has coached at Jordan-Elbridge (Jordan, N.Y.), Westhill (Syracuse) and Bishop Ludden (Syracuse) in the last decade, but was not active as a coach at the time of his arrest.

In court Tuesday night, per WSYR, it was revealed that Nicholson allegedly had child porn of newborn infants and was reportedly distributing content to other predators online.

Per WSYR, Nicholson is being held on $15,000 cash bail, $30,000 bond for charges in the City of Syracuse and $10,000 cash bail and $20,000 bond for charges in the Town of Geddes.

#BREAKING: CNY track and cross country coach facing child porn charges READ MORE: https://t.co/9R7MlWIZUB pic.twitter.com/AS45uIXHn6 — CNYCentral (@CNYcentral) October 9, 2018

Nicholson is facing charges of use of a child for a sexual performance, unlawful surveillance, third-degree criminal sex act, possessing child pornography and promoting the use of a child in a sexual performance.

Nicholson is scheduled to be back in court on October 15 for a preliminary hearing.

The Westhill District issued the following statement on Tuesday, per WSYR:

The District was informed today of the arrest of former coach, Martin Nicholson, for serious crimes involving children. We have been in contact with the District Attorney and continue to cooperate with the investigation. At this time, no Westhill students have been identified as victims. Nonetheless, the safety and security of our students is our paramount concern. Should your child have any information surrounding inappropriate interactions in person or on social media with Martin Nicholson, please contact the State Police hotline at 315-366-6000.

Bishop Ludden issued their statement, per WSYR: