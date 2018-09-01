Former NBA All-Star Brandon Roy steps down as Garfield (Seattle) head coach

Brandon Roy, the former Portland Trailblazers standout who made three NBA All-Star teams, has reportedly stepped down as his prep alma mater’s head coach.

According to the Seattle Times, Roy has resigned as the head coach at Garfield (Seattle, Wash.) after one year on the job.

The Time reported that Garfield recently posted a job listing for a new coach and that representatives for the school and Roy were unavailable for comment.

UPDATED: Garfield in market for basketball coach as Brandon Roy steps aside. Bulldogs also without a girls basketball coach https://t.co/TBl5AMaRpe pic.twitter.com/GuuvR8gGGN — Jayda Evans (@JaydaEvans) August 31, 2018

Roy began his high-school coaching career in the 2016-17 season with Seattle’s Nathan Hale High, leading a team with seven transfers that included Michael Porter Jr. to the Class 3A state and USA TODAY Super 25 titles. When Ed Haskins left Garfield to be an assistant coach at Washington State following the season, Roy took over at the school from which he had graduated in 2002.

With the help from a pair of Nathan Hale transfers, Roy won another state title.

The writing for Roy’s departure may have been on the wall, as three top returning players from last year’s team had announced intentions to transfer. Five-star 2020 Chosen 25 guard MarJon Beauchamp and three-star 2019 forward Jamon Kemp (the son of NBA great Shawn Kemp) will reportedly transfer to Seattle’s Rainier Beach. Four-star 2019 guard P.J. Fuller, meanwhile, is headed to Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.).

“I wanted to see (Brandon) coach with a little less talent; what’s he capable of doing?” longtime Lake Stevens (Wash.) girls basketball coach Randy Edens told the Times. “Being such a large name and a key figure in the Seattle area, those are the kind of individuals that we need to stick it out for the next generation of coaches. …It’s disappointing to see him leave, but not knowing the reasons why. I don’t want to jump to any conclusions.”

In two seasons at two schools, Roy was 57-1 and won Naismith National Coach of the Year in 2017.