Former NFL player turned HS assistant Jamaar Taylor arrested for marijuana plants

A former NFL wide receiver turned assistant football coach has been arrested in connection with a house search that turned up a pair of small marijuana plants.

As reported by The Monitor, based out of the Rio Grande Valley, newly appointed Robert Vela (Texas) High assistant football coach Henry Jamaar Taylor, who went by Jamaar Taylor professionally, was arrested and charged with Class B misdemeanor drug possession.

The charges against Taylor stem from an incident when county sheriffs searched Taylor’s father’s house, looking for a firearm which was carried into the house. As The Monitor points out, it’s unknown A) who called the police, and B) whether the firearm was ever located.

What was discovered were two small marijuana plants, both of which Taylor’s father attributed to his son.

The younger Taylor never disputed those claims, and was finally arrested and charged July 3 for possession of marijuana of 2 ounces or less. The violation carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $2,000 fine.

The Edinburg School District, which includes Vela High, has not released a statement on Taylor’s arrest to this point, so it remains to be seen whether he is allowed to continue coaching. One factor in Taylor’s favor is the district’s response to his head coach, John Campbell. As noted by The Monitor, Campbell was suspended for two weeks following a DWI charge in January, then was reinstated as he continues to fight the charge.

It’s unknown at the moment whether such leniency would be shown to Taylor, who attended Texas A&M before eventually being drafted by the Giants, for whom he played during the 2004-05 season. If not, he would have to search for another new school at which to continue his coaching career.