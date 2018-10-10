Former NY HS wrestling coach sentenced for raping teen girl

A former Edgemont (N.Y.) High School wrestling coach has been sentenced to 10 years probation for raping a teenage girl in 2016.

Tyler Sick was sentenced today by Westchester County Judge Susan Cacace, who also ordered him to surrender his teaching license and to register as a sex offender, the Westchester District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Prosecutor Mary Clark-DiRusso said in court that the sentence was agreed to at the request of the victim’s family, officials said. Sick previously admitted to raping the girl, who was younger than 17, in Greenburgh and Tarrytown.

A former Tarrytown resident and Bronx teacher, the 30-year-old asked the court to allow him to permanently move to North Carolina, where he moved after his arrest and where he has family. It will be up to that state to decide whether to accept his parole status, officials said.

Until that decision is made, Sick must stay in Westchester. He will have a hearing on Nov. 27 for his sex-offender registration.

In July, Sick pleaded guilty to two felony counts of third-degree rape.

The first rape occurred in Tarrytown on June 1, 2016, and the second in Greenburgh on Dec. 1, 2016, prosecutors said previously. Sick lived in Tarrytown at the time with his wife, who divorced him after his arrest on Nov. 27, 2017.

