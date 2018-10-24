Former Oregon track coach indicted for harassment of two minor girls

A former Oregon high school track and field coach has been indicted after a pair of students claimed he physically harassed them.

As reported by the Portland Oregonian, 46-year-old Leon McKenzie III was arrested earlier in October on suspicion of two counts of misdemeanor harassment. The two students involved are both female minors.

McKenzie pleaded not guilty and will appear in court in late November.

The coach served as an assistant track coach at Portland’ Benson High School from 2015 until late August. And his name comes with a legacy; McKenzie’s father, Leon McKenzie Jr., is the longtime head coach at Benson.

While McKenzie has proclaimed his innocence, the Portland Public School District wasted no time in dismissing the coach once the initial claims were made against him. Portland Public Schools spokesman Harry Esteve released a statement following McKenzie’s indictment on Tuesday: