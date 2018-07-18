Former Pittsburgh-area trainer accused of sex with student, four other charges

A Pittsburgh area personal trainer and assistant football coach, who worked extensively with Kiski Area teams, has been charged with one count of sex with a student and four others related to harassment of teenage victims.

As reported by the Pittsburgh Tribune Rewiev, among other sources, 27-year-old Ryan O’Toole, is facing charges of one count of having sex with a student while an employee of a school, three counts of corruption of minors and one count of harassment. All are related to students at Kiski Area High School, where O’Toole was an assistant football coach.

Here’s how the Tribune Review detailed the allegations against O’Toole, who also worked with teams at Franklin Regional, Gateway and Beaver Area:

The documents state O’Toole had sex with an 18-year-old female in his car while she was a student at Kiski Area High School in the spring of 2017. He’s also accused of sending inappropriate text messages to her. The documents also outline allegations of inappropriate contact with a 17-year-old female student that began in the fall of 2016, including two separate incidents in which, police say, he kissed her and made other sexual advances while in his car. Another victim accuses O’Toole of making “grunting sounds” and comments about her buttocks that made her uncomfortable as she was squatting and lifting weights during a workout with O’Toole. Another victim accuses O’Toole of sending her text messages that were sexual in nature and of him without a shirt on. The final victim, a 17-year-old female, accuses O’Toole of sending her several text messages in the spring of 2017 that contained details of each incident with the other female students.

All those incidents are horrific, if true. And all shine a light on the damage that O’Toole perpetrated on high school athletes whose lives he was supposed to improve.

O’Toole’s actions were reportedly first mentioned to school resource officers in November, with the then-coach suspended from providing any services two days later.

That doesn’t eliminate the impact his actions had, or the school’s need to develop more protective basic practices, as acknowledged by Kiski Area Superintendent Tim Scott.

“We all have a role and a responsibility in ensuring not only individually doing what’s right and appropriate at all times, but also ensuring we’re part of a system that does it across the board,” Scott told the Tribune Review. “It’s a cause of great concern.”