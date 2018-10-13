Former S.C. football coach accused of exchanging nudes with student

A former South Carolina assistant football coach has been accused of convincing a student to send him nude photos under false pretenses, then exchanging his own nude photos in return.

As reported by our South Carolina TEGNA partners WLTX, 22-year-old De Vonta Hardy has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor first degree, sexual exploitation of a minor third degree, and 2 counts of disseminating obscene material to persons under 18 years of age. The charges are related to an incident from when Hardy was still on the staff at AC Flora High School (Columbia, S.C.), a role from which he was suspended and then fired in late September.

According to Richland County police, the former coach used a fake Snapchat account to solicit nude photos from a 17-year-old Flora student athlete. He followed suit in an attempt to receive more nude photos, leading to an eventual disclosure of the photos to authorities.

That led to the investigation into his actions and, subsequently, his dismissal.

With Hardy now officially fired from his position, Richland County officials have asked any additional victims to come forward. As of Friday night, there had been no formal reports of additional victims.