Former Skyview (Mont.) football player Brayden Pond denies serial rape charges

Brayden Pond, the former Montana high school football player who is accused of raping five girls between 2016 and 2017, denied all charges against him in a Tuesday hearing before a Billings district judge.
The charges against Pond are very serious, carrying a minimum of two years in prison on three of the charges, and a minimum of four years on the other two charges. As the Billings Gazette noted, any of the five charges could bring life imprisonment.
The closer details of each of the five incidents that have led to the charges against Pond are universally disturbing, as set out by the Gazette:
One girl, who was 14 years old at the time of the alleged assault, told a Skyview High School resource police officer that Pond raped her in February 2017 after helping the girl and her friends get alcohol.
Another girl, age 17, alleges she was raped by Pond, who she didn’t know, at a house party. A 16-year old girl said she was raped by Pond in the Skyview High parking lot late at night. Another 16-year-old alleges Pond raped her as she was “blacking out.” A 14-year-old girl said that Pond raped her in his truck while parked in an open field, court records state.
Pond has not played football during the 2018-19 school year after being transferred from Billings Senior High to an alternative campus since the charges against Pond first surfaced in August.
The next consideration for the case against Pond is whether it should be moved to juvenile court. That debate will be held on Sep. 13, after which the case against Pond will proceed either in district or juvenile court.