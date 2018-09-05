Former Skyview (Mont.) football player Brayden Pond denies serial rape charges

Brayden Pond, the former Montana high school football player who is accused of raping five girls between 2016 and 2017, denied all charges against him in a Tuesday hearing before a Billings district judge.

The charges against Pond are very serious, carrying a minimum of two years in prison on three of the charges, and a minimum of four years on the other two charges. As the Billings Gazette noted, any of the five charges could bring life imprisonment.

The closer details of each of the five incidents that have led to the charges against Pond are universally disturbing, as set out by the Gazette: