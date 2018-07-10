Former SoCal baseball coach P.C. Shaw adds new MLB All-Star to career list, has three in 2018 game

In 2015, Harvard-Westlake (Calif.) assistant baseball coach P.C. Shaw broke through by having three of his former star pupils selected to a single MLB All-Star Game. Now he’s recreated that feat, with a new selection joining two who earned the honor the first time around.

Shaw’s former players when he coached at UCLA — Brandon Crawford and Gerrit Cole — are back as members of the National League and American League rosters, respectively. This time, rather than former Chatsworth (Calif.) High protege Mike Moustakas, Shaw has another pitcher, Indians hurler Trevor Bauer, taking part in the Midsummer Classic.

While Shaw is no longer at Harvard-Westlake — he resigned in the summer of 2016 — he continues to have a significant presence in the Los Angeles youth baseball scene. The coach leads club teams at the Pacific Baseball Academy of Los Angeles. And, with his most famous charges continuing to excel at the highest level, Shaw has ready-made marketing superstars who can attest to his past success.

That’s a nice feather to place in a man’s cap, whether it’s one showcasing his high school or club accomplishments.