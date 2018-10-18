Former Texas HS head track coach claims demotion came after baby

A former head high school track and field coach in Texas claims she was demoted after she had a child.

As reported by Abilene CBS affiliate KTAB, now former Cooper High School (Abilene, Texas) head girls track and field coach Kolista Garcia was demoted from her position of six years after she had a child (a son) last year. When she returned from her summer break, Garcia was informed that her title had been adjusted to Head Cross Country Coach/Assistant Soccer Coach, from her prior role as Head Cross Country Coach/Head Track Coach.

The shift stripped significant authority from Garcia both in title and removing her from her chosen sport. And the change from track and field to girls soccer is no small matter, either. As a dual cross country and track coach, Garcia was instructing athletes on two sports that are essentially connected; soccer and cross country have entirely different skill sets and goals, to say nothing of the difference between two sports that are individual sports compared to team sports.

Garcia first learned of the shift in her responsibility a month after she returned from maternity leave. She has reportedly appealed her demotion three times since it was handed down, with her case now elevated to the Abilene School Board itself.

For its part, the Abilene Independent School District (AISD) has noted that Garcia was one of 17 coaches who were reassigned before the 2018-19 school year.

While there is clearly a certain degree of animosity about the reassignment, Garcia continues to remain loyal to AISD, and insists that she, “will always stand with Abilene ISD,” per KTAB.