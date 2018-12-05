Former Va. football coach charged with attempted first-degree murder after entering school with weapons, ammo

A former Virginia assistant high school football coach has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, terrorizing the public and resisting an officer after he entered a North Carolina school with multiple handguns and ammunition.

Steve Spence walked armed into Smith High School (Greensboro, N.C.) on Monday, allegedly with the intent to harm someone he knew. He fled after he was confronted by a school resource officer in the school cafeteria and was arrested by police soon thereafter.

According to the Virginian-Pilot, Spence served as an assistant coach with the powerful Oscar Smith High School football team in 2017 and the Norview High School football team during the 2018 season, until he resigned in October. Both schools are in Norfolk, Va.

Details of Spence’s alleged crime are deeply disturbing, as outlined by the Greensboro News & Record: