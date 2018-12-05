Former Va. football coach charged with attempted first-degree murder after entering school with weapons, ammo

A former Virginia assistant high school football coach has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, terrorizing the public and resisting an officer after he entered a North Carolina school with multiple handguns and ammunition.
Steve Spence walked armed into Smith High School (Greensboro, N.C.) on Monday, allegedly with the intent to harm someone he knew. He fled after he was confronted by a school resource officer in the school cafeteria and was arrested by police soon thereafter.
According to the Virginian-Pilot, Spence served as an assistant coach with the powerful Oscar Smith High School football team in 2017 and the Norview High School football team during the 2018 season, until he resigned in October. Both schools are in Norfolk, Va.
Details of Spence’s alleged crime are deeply disturbing, as outlined by the Greensboro News & Record:
A copy of an image of the “hit list” note shows a numerical order with “Complete Mission” at the top with the phrase “Kill Denisha” underlined and in parentheses. The next action on the list was to take the car and pick up the “shotgun & 9 mm.”
Then, according to the list, Spence planned to drive to North Carolina with a stop in Durham to kill a woman and her parents and then proceed to Smith High in Greensboro to kill the two people at Smith. Next was “Rest” before traveling to Maryland to kill another woman. The bottom of the note says “Hit List” followed by a list of names.
The “hit list” allegedly included a total of five names, all of whom had personal relationships with Spence. A Guilford County judge Tuesday ordered Spence to undergo a mental health assessment. During the hearing, Spence reportedly told the courtroom, “Jeremiah is screaming in my head,” and “I just need help … I want help,” per the Virginian-Pilot, which also reported previous charges against Spence in the Virginia Beach area. A warrant for Spence’s arrest in the city lists domestic assault, stealing a car and strangulation as pending charges.
The silver lining to Spence’s rather dark intentions is comfort in knowing that he was stopped before attacking any of his hit list targets.