Fort Worth football coach accused of using racial slur in playoff game

A Fort Worth football coach stands accused of using a racial slur during a high school playoff football game, with the family of his alleged victim insisting they deserve an apology and won’t settle for anything less.

As reported by Dallas Fort Worth CBS affiliate KTVT, O.D. Wyatt High School (Fort Worth) football coach Quinlin Germany allegedly ordered one of his own players to take off his pads and sit with his family in the stands during Wyatt’s season-ending, 57-44 loss to Rider High School (Wichita Falls, Texas). Except, the demand allegedly came with much more aggressive and hate-filled language, per the family of Quinten Hutchinson.

Here’s what Don Juan Hutchinson, Quinten’s uncle, and Dena Hutchinson, his mother, said about Germany’s actions, per KTVT:

“I said, ‘no, he can stay there with y’all, coach,’ ” said Don Juan (Hutchinson, Quinten’s uncle). “He’s part of the team.” Then Germany erupted, according to Don Juan. “He turns to my nephew, and I quote, ‘You can take our **** off, and go up there with them, *****,’ ” said Don Juan.

The flashpoint has already led to an investigation into Germany’s comments, though Hutchinson’s family is already speaking out against the possibility of the district dragging its feet in hopes of having the incident disappear across a long holiday weekend.

“You’re not going to quiet us. It’s not going to happen,” Don Juan Hutchinson told KTVT. “Quinlin Germany, you owe my nephew an apology and we’re not going to stop until he gets it.”