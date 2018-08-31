Fort Worth's Diamond Hill-Jarvis breaks 77-game losing streak in season opener

The second-longest high school football losing streak in Texas state history is, well, history.

On Thursday night Diamond Hill-Jarvis, a high school in Fort Worth, emerged victorious for the first time in nearly eight years, ending a 77-game losing streak with an emphatic 40-12 victory against Conrad.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Eddrick Hampton ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns, had 94 yards receiving and returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown for Diamond Hill-Jarvis as DH-J outgained Conrad 383-240.

Statistics from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football show that Diamond-Hill Jarvis’ 77-game losing streak was close to the longest in state history. Now that crown will remain with Houston’s Jefferson Davis High, which dropped 80 consecutive games from 1985 to 1993.

For DH-J, the victory provides an opportunity to simultaneously celebrate and take a deep breath. Meanwhile, Waco University takes over the mantle as the state’s longest consecutive loser heading into Friday night.