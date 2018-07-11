Fortnite and high schools athletes: Coaches debate game's merits

No sooner had New Richmond (Ohio) High School football coach Patrick Burke retweeted an anti-Fortnite post, Moeller (Cincinnati) High School soccer coach Mike Welker was striking right back just like an animated figure who had been fired upon in the game in question.
Burke’s thought was that some players could find themselves on the bench if they were forgoing training for a gaming device seemingly super-glued to their hands. Welker’s response was that it was a training tool and encouraged team bonding.
Put down the controller and get outside! “Fortnite” is going to cause lots of kids to sit the bench this season. https://t.co/Q3mFXcJUoC
“Put down the controller and get outside!” Burke tweeted. ” ‘Fortnite’ is going to cause lots of kids to sit the bench this season.”
Volleyed Welker, ” Counterpoint … Fortnite has powerful coaching tools to reinforce: – teamwork – team strategy – communication skills – playing to “win” – team bonding – resourcefulness – time mgmt – stress release – team dynamics of leaders/role players.”