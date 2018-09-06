Four former Calif. water polo players file lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by coaches

The revelation revolution for sexual abuse has reached water polo, as a quartet of California high school players is now alleging abuse at the hands of a pair of former coaches.

As reported by the Orange County Register, four former female water polo players at Kennedy High School in Anaheim have filed suit against both the Anaheim Union High School District and USA Water Polo, among other defendants. The quartet claim sexual battery, negligence, emotional distress and false imprisonment related to incidents with their coaches of former coaches Joshua Owens and Bahram Hojreh, both of Kennedy High. Hojreh also served as the head coach of International Water Polo Club.

Owens pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting three teenage girls and was sentenced to six months in jail just last week. Meanwhile, Hojreh is also facing charges that he sexually abused seven different girls for a water polo club based out of Los Alamitos (the aforementioned International Water Polo Club).

The former female student athletes have all requested a jury trial without stipulating a specific financial restitution they hope to receive from USA Water Polo, Anaheim UHSD and their two former coaches.

The allegations against Owens and Hojreh are both serious, but they also raise other significant concerns, according to one of the lawyers for the plaintiffs; the nature of the allegations against the coaches indicates that there could be other victims as well.

“It’s the grooming process that leads to these girls’ loss of innocence,” attorney Morgan Stewart, representing players and families, told the Register. …

“There’s something wrong there. I think there are more victims out there.”