Four new teams enter Week 8 Super 25 Boys Soccer Rankings

The Week 8 Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches is out, and there’s a few new faces entering the fray.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Boys Soccer, Week 8

Preseason No. 1 St. Benedict’s (Newark, N.J.) remains the top team in the land for the eighth straight week, while Naperville (Ill.) North and Trinity (Louisville) stay at Nos. 2 and 3 respectively. Meanwhile, Cape Cod power Nauset (North Eastham, Mass.) vaults to its highest ranking of the season, at No. 4, three spots up from last week. Smithtown (N.Y.) West represents the week’s biggest jump, up seven spots to No. 5, to round out the top five.

Four new teams enter the poll at the back end: No. 18 Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.), No. 19 Chesterton (Ind.), No. 23 Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pa.) and No. 25 Holmdel (N.J.).