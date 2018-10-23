USA Today Sports

Four new teams enter Week 9 Super 25 Girls Soccer Rankings

Mykal McEldowney, IndyStar

Four new teams enter Week 9 Super 25 Girls Soccer Rankings

Girls Soccer

Four new teams enter Week 9 Super 25 Girls Soccer Rankings

The Week 9 Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer Rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches is out, and we welcome four new teams into the fold.

FULL RANKINGS: Week 9 Super 25 Girls Soccer Rankings

Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) remains the No. 1 team in the land, followed by a top five of Beavercreek (Ohio), Newton (Mass.) South, Spencerport (N.Y.) and Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) that remains unchanged from a week ago.

But elsewhere in the poll, there’s a bit of a shakeup. Four new teams are in the fray this week, starting with No. 18 Seattle Prep and joined by No. 21 Mechanicsburg (Pa.), No. 22 Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.) and No. 23 Winfield (W. Va.).

New York is the most-represented state this week, with four teams: the aforementioned Spencerport and Bethlehem Central, and joined by No. 8 Jamesville-Dewitt (Dewitt, N.Y.) and No. 14 Arlington (Lagrangeville, N.Y.).

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Girls Soccer, Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/four-new-teams-enter-week-9-super-25-girls-soccer-rankings
Four new teams enter Week 9 Super 25 Girls Soccer Rankings
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.