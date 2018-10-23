Four new teams enter Week 9 Super 25 Girls Soccer Rankings

The Week 9 Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer Rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches is out, and we welcome four new teams into the fold.

Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) remains the No. 1 team in the land, followed by a top five of Beavercreek (Ohio), Newton (Mass.) South, Spencerport (N.Y.) and Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) that remains unchanged from a week ago.

But elsewhere in the poll, there’s a bit of a shakeup. Four new teams are in the fray this week, starting with No. 18 Seattle Prep and joined by No. 21 Mechanicsburg (Pa.), No. 22 Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.) and No. 23 Winfield (W. Va.).

New York is the most-represented state this week, with four teams: the aforementioned Spencerport and Bethlehem Central, and joined by No. 8 Jamesville-Dewitt (Dewitt, N.Y.) and No. 14 Arlington (Lagrangeville, N.Y.).