Four new teams enter Week 9 Super 25 Girls Volleyball Rankings

The Week 9 Super 25 Fall Girls Volleyball Rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and American Volleyball Coaches Association is out, and a few new teams are making their debut.

Fossil Ridge (Fort Collins, Colo.) led by Preseason ALL-USA selection Riley Zuhn, enters the poll this week at No. 25. The SaberCats are joined by No. 15 Eagan (Minn.), No. 16 Lewis-Palmer (Monument, Colo.) and No. 24 River Falls (Wisc.) among the newcomers.

Assumption (Louisville) retains the top spot for another week, with the top five of No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), No. 3 Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas), No. 4 Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.) and No. 5 Yorktown (Ind.).