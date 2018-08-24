Four-star 2020 CB Isaiah Dunson commits to Florida State

Florida State coach Willie Taggart added another critical piece to the Seminoles’ future with the commitment of Class of 2020 four-star cornerback Isaiah Dunson, taking a top prospect out of the neighboring state of Georgia in the process.

Dunson, a four-star cornerback for Tucker (Ga.), is considered a top-20 player at his position nationally. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder picked Florida State ahead of scholarship offers from nine other programs, though not from the home state Bulldogs.

The athletic defensive back told 247Sports that his comfort with Florida State was such that it was only a matter of time before he committed to the program.

“I’ve known since the visit I took [to Florida State in late May],” Dunson told 247Sports. “It was just a matter of time before I committed. …

“The atmosphere and the facility was top-tier, as well as the coaches. The environment and coaching staff (put FSU over the top). Plus, that has been my school since I was little.”

Dunson is a very early member of the Class of 2020, becoming just the fourth commit in the class of rising juniors. He will have a familiar face on campus when he arrives, however, thanks to the commitment of four-star teammate and senior defensive end Derrick Mclendon.

As for what Dunson brings to Florida State, the junior adds depth to a position of traditional strength in Tallahassee, with plenty of room for physical and developmental growth before he even arrives on campus.