Four-star Ala. CB Jaydon Hill picks Florida over Tennessee, South Carolina

Another of the nation’s top defensive backs is off the recruiting boards.

Bob Jones (Ala.) four-star cornerback Jaydon Hill announced his commitment to Florida Thursday, picking the Gators ahead of fellow finalists Tennessee and South Carolina. The 6-foot, 174-pounder also held scholarship offers from the likes of Michigan, Oklahoma and Texas A&M, though he has yet to receive an offer from either in-state power, Auburn or Alabama.

Hill announced his commitment on both Twitter and in a YouTube video, both posted Thursday afternoon.

The Wait Is Over……… This One For You Grandad, Rest In Peace…. 👼🏽https://t.co/WSj2tRYJPP — Jaydon Hill 🤫 (@_jhill5) September 6, 2018

“I love Coach [Dan] Mullen,” Hill told 247Sports. “I mean, he offered me at Mississippi State. And Coach [Charlton] Warren, too, he was at Tennessee and they were recruiting me, too. When they went there, my relationship with them just grew.

“[Todd] Grantham, Coach Sal [Sunseri]— the whole defensive staff — it just clicked. It was just a good feeling down there.”

That good feeling carried over to a multi-day July trip to Florida around the program’s Friday Night Lights camp, where Hill overcame his initial leanings toward Tennessee and South Carolina because of the sense of chemistry he had with the Gators’ staff and campus.

“Actually, going into the Florida visit, I was like, ‘I mean, I already have my mind made up — South Carolina or Tennessee.’ And I went into the Florida visit, like, ‘Dang.’ It was a shocker, basically. I didn’t know Gainesville. That was my first visit down there, and it was just great. That was a great visit.”

That great visit paved the way to a pledge that has now delivered the Gators another powerful Southeastern recruit as Mullen’s staff spreads its wings beyond the Sunshine state.