Four-star ATH Cam'Ron Kelly commits to Auburn

The Auburn football recruiting Class of 2019 received another boost Wednesday when four-star Virginia native Cam’Ron Kelly picked the Tigers as his collegiate home.

Kelly is a native of Chesapeake, Va., and was previously committed to in-state Virginia Tech. He de-committed from the Hokies recently, then chose the Tigers ahead of scholarship offers from Penn State and Oklahoma, among others.

800% C O M M I T T E D ❗❗❗Happy Birthday Momma! 🦅🖤 #WDE #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/q1EvWXWz2N — Cam'Ron Kelly (@CamRonJKelly) August 22, 2018

Kelly’s commitment included a note that Auburn sent to his mother, Tonya, wishing her a happy birthday. That touch apparently made an impact on Kelly, whose note paid special emphasis to the role she played in his development, including, “My mom is my inspiration she made me who I am.”

The top-five recruit from Oscar Smith, a traditional Virginia power, announced his decision on his mother’s birthday.

It’s expected that the 6-foot-1 prospect will begin his college career in the defensive backfield as a safety, though the versatility he has shown with Oscar Smith could eventually land him time on the offensive side of the ball as a receiver, too.

For now, he’s Auburn commit no. 16 in the class of 2019, and he’s embarking on what should be a fruitful and exciting final season with another team called the Tigers.