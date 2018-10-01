Four-star Blackman (Tenn.) WR Trey Knox commits to Arkansas

Blackman football fans will be keeping a close eye on Arkansas over the next few years.

That’s because Blaze senior wide receiver Trey Knox committed to the Razorbacks on Monday afternoon, joining teammate Adonis Otey, who committed to the Razorbacks in August.

For Knox, the decision was based largely on relationships he built with the Arkansas coaching staff.

“I connected with the whole staff,” said Knox, whose final five choices also included Tennessee, Florida, Ohio State and Penn State. “I love it in Fayetteville. The fan base is crazy. I love their team.”

Knox is a four-star (composite) prospect by 247Sports. The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder hopes and expects to make an immediate impact with the Razorbacks and likes their downfield passing style.

“I feel like I can thrive in the offense they play,” said Knox, who plans to graduate in December and enroll at Arkansas in January. “They sling the ball around everywhere. In any game they can have at least two wide receivers with 100 yards. And, there’s a chance (former Clemson quarterback and transfer) Kelly Bryant could go there, and that would be even better.

“They said I could play as a (true) freshman. I can’t turn that down.”

Knox, who is recovering from an ankle injury and missed Friday’s 42-3 win over Warren County, has a team-high 21 receptions for 345 yards and two touchdowns while also getting considerable time in the Wildcat. He has 281 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries.

For his career, he has 128 receptions for 1,722 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Read the rest of the article at the Daily News Journal.