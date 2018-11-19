Four-star cornerback Jalen Perry commits to Michigan

USA Today Sports

Michigan football continues to clean up on the recruiting trail.

Dacula (Ga.) cornerback Jalen Perry committed to the Wolverines on Monday.

Perry visited Ann Arbor over the weekend for the Indiana game. He had previously taken a visit on Nov. 3 for Michigan’s 42-7 win over Penn State.

Perry, a 6-foot-1, 188-pound prospect, is the No. 171 overall recruit according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the 19th-best cornerback prospect and U-M’s fourth commitment from Georgia in the 2019 class, joining 4-star defensive lineman Chris Hinton, 4-star offensive tackle Trente Jones and 3-star cornerback DJ Turner (who currently attends IMG Academy but is originally from Georgia).

With Perry’s commitment, Michigan now has 26 prospects in its 2019 class, which is ranked No. 9 in the nation and tops in the Big Ten.

