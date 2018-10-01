Four-star CB Kaiir Elam receives Under Armour jersey, says recruitment is wide open

The Benjamin School (North Palm Beach, Fla.) cornerback Kaiir Elam can’t go a day without getting at least a few questions regarding his recruitment and whether he’ll stay in-state or leave the nest.

“It can be a lot at times,” Elam said. “But I try and keep a handle on it.”

He welcomed a break in the norm on Thursday when the American Family Insurance Selection Tour stopped by his school and presented him with his game jersey.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

“It’s such an honor to have my jersey,” Elam said. “I watched this game over the years and always wanted to be a part of it and to know that I will really soon is exciting.”

All of Elam’s recruiting attention hasn’t distracted him from producing on the gridiron; with Elam patrolling the secondary the Buccaneers are off to a 4-0 start.

The Bucs host Key West (Fla.) Friday.

He’s well aware that the popular opinion is that he’s a shoo-in to suit up at Florida, but was quick to dispel that rumor.

Elam doesn’t currently have any visits setup.

“I really like Florida, but I’m open,” Elam said. “I’ll take my visits and make the best decision when the time comes. Right now I’m focused on becoming the No. 1 corner in the country.”

<p><strong>School:</strong> Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> ATH<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-0/188<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Oregon<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> 62<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 5</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> RB<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 5-9/191<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Oregon<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> 294<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 18</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> Louisville (Miss.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> DT<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-4/260<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Mississippi State<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> 83<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 10</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> Narbonne (Harbor City, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> CB<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 5-11/179<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Oregon<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> 19<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 1</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> Lafayette (Oxford, Miss.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> CB<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-0/180<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Alabama<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> 71<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 6</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> WR<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-2/172<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Penn State<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> 149<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 22</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> CB<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 5-10/148<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Miami<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> 228<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 19</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> Jackson Prep (Jackson, Miss.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> RB<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 5-9/192<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Ole Miss<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> 48<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 3</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> Deerfield Beach (Fla.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> OLB<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-1/217<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Oregon<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> 79<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 8</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> Junipero Serra (Gardena, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> CB<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 5-9/170<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Uncommitted<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> 108<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 14</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> DE<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-5/234<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Uncommitted<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> 1<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 1</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> OLB<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-2/215<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Uncommitted<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> NR<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 25</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> RB<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-1/190<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Michigan<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> NR<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 26</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> RB<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 5-10/204<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Uncommitted<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> NR<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 35</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> S<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-1/187<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Ohio State<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> 127<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 5</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> CB<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 5-10/166<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Oklahoma<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> 175<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 16</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> OLB<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-0/192<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Miami<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> 86<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 9</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> Oak Hills (Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> OT<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-5/320<br /> <strong>College:</strong> USC<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> 22<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 11</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> Memphis University School (Memphis, Tenn.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> CB<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 5-11/190<br /> <strong>College:</strong> LSU<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> 60<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 5</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> RB<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 5-11/209<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Uncommitted<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> 73<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 4</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> OT<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-8/391<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Uncommitted<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> 37<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 8</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> OLB<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-1/230<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Florida State<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> 125<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 12</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> Trinity Catholic (St. Louis, Mo.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> OLB<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-2/205<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Uncommitted<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> 151<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 14</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> Trinity Catholic (St. Louis, Mo.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> WR<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-2/193<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Uncommitted<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> 65<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 8</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> Trinity Catholic (St. Louis, Mo.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> ATH<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 5-10/170<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Illinois<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> 25<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 2</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> DE<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-4/217<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Alabama<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> 105<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 10</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> CB<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-2/183<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Texas<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> 93<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 11</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> OT<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-5/282<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Michigan<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> 157<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 16</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> LB<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-1/209<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Auburn<br /> <strong>Chosen 25 Rank:</strong> 10</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> OT<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-6/311<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Tennessee<br /> <strong>Chosen 25 Rank:</strong> 9</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> East Kentwood (Kentwood, Mich.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> DT<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-3/285<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Michigan<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> 27<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 2</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> Belleville (Mich.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> OT<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-4/304<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Michigan State<br /> <strong>Chosen 25 Rank:</strong> 15</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> Belleville (Mich.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> WR<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-2/189<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Michigan State<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> 70<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 7</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p> <p><strong>School:</strong> Belleville (Mich.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> WR<br /> <strong>Ht/Wt:</strong> 6-2/189<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Michigan State<br /> <strong>ESPN Rank:</strong> 70<br /> <strong>Position Rank:</strong> 7</p> <p><em>Photo: Intersport</em></p>

