Four-star CB Shyheim Battle picks N.C. State

The Wolfpack gained a major member of their Class of 2019 when in-state four-star defensive back Shyheim Battle committed to N.C. State ahead of North Carolina, Clemson, Ohio State and others.

Battle is a top-20 prospect in the state of North Carolina and one of the nation’s top 35 cornerbacks, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-2, 173-pound defensive back is one of the defensive stalwarts for North Carolina power Rocky Mount. His height gives him exceptional length and his athleticism makes him a factor in the run or pass game.

It’s clear to see what the Wolfpack sees in Battle, but what does the Rocky Mount star see in them? According to 247Sports, Battle’s relationship with cornerbacks coach George Barlow played a key factor in his decision.

“Coach Barlow told me if I come there, I can help them keep building and compete for championships,” Battle told 247Sports. “They also treat me like family. They have a good homegrown tradition with a lot of in-state guys who gone on the the NFL too. Those are a few things that stand out.

“I look at coach Barlow as a second father figure of mine. Him and my dad also have a really good relationship. Coach Barlow always treats me with love. He talks to me about everything going on at State. He always tells me how I’d be a good fit and how the opportunity is open to get the job at corner.”

The opportunity may be there, but it won’t come without competition. Battle is the third defensive back commit in N.C. State’s Class of 2019. Whether he is the true solution for the Wolfpack at cornerback remains to be seen, but he certainly has the talent and instinct to make an impact early in Raleigh.