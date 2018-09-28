Four-star commits Keon Zipperer and Deyavie Hammond bring Under Armour glory to Lakeland (Fla.)

Lakeland (Fla.) tight end Keon Zipperer and offensive lineman Deyavrie Hammond received their Under Armour All-America Game jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

A 6-foot-3, 240-pound safety, Zipperer is the nation’s top-ranked tight end, per ESPN, and also and top-10 overall prospect in Florida. His teammate, Hammond is the No. 2-ranked offensive guard and No. 18 overall recruit in Florida, also according to Florida.

“It feels really good,” Zipperer told USA TODAY. “A lot of kids dream of this and it makes me really proud of myself.

“I really like the Under Armour gear and it’s not too far for my family friends to come to the game so I can get big support while I’m playing. That was a big part of me wanting to be a part of the Under Armour Game.”

Hammond transferred into Lakeland from IMG Academy, but didn’t lose any of the recruiting attention or talent that earned him a spot in the Under Armour All-America Game.

Both players are still being recruited by programs up and down the SEC and ACC, with Alabama and Auburn at the top of the cue.

In fact, Zipperer, who plans to commit on National Signing Day in February, went so far as to say that one of those Alabama-based schools has been standing out to him:

“Alabama,” he said. “‘Bama really stands out to me right now.”

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.