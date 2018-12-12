Four-star cornerback Chris Steele announces top five schools

USA Today Sports

Photo: EC Sabin, St. John Bosco Football

Chris Steele, one of the top cornerbacks in the country, announced his top five schools on Tuesday.

The St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) DB tweeted that he’s considering Florida, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina and USC.

Steele was a key part of St. John Bosco’s run to the CIF-SS championship game this season. With quarterbacks often looking to other receivers than the one he was guarding, Steele recorded 32 tackles, one interception and 11 passes defended in his senior season.

He also blocked two field goals, one of which was returned for a touchdown in the championship game against Mater Dei on Nov. 23.

Steele is ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 4 player in California, No. 4 CB in the country and No. 40 player in the nation.

He will play in the All-American Bowl game on Jan. 5 with fellow St. John Bosco cornerback Trent McDuffie.

There, Steele tweeted, he will announce his college decision.

