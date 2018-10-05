Four-star DE Joshua Pakola stays home, commits to Stanford

One of the nation’s top defensive end prospects chose to stay close to home and to prioritize his education on Thursday.

Four-star defensive end Joshua Pakola of Mountain View (Calif.) St. Francis officially made the call for Stanford on Thursday, picking the Cardinal ahead of scholarship offers from Notre Dame, UCLA, USC, Arizona and 12 others.

Pakola officially announced his commitment alongside his teammates on a Periscope feed Thursday, officially confirming what many recruiting analysts had predicted for some time; according to 247Sports, Pakola was known to be talking up Stanford this summer despite having not committed there yet himself.

We’re live at @stfrancis_fb for the announcement of four-star defensive end and @PolynesiaBowl selection Joshua P… https://t.co/gQ9iUydwm9 — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) October 5, 2018

A 6-foot-3, 257-pound high school linebacker, Pakola projects as a defensive end for the Cardinal. And there’s no question that a convenient location close to home was a positive factor in Stanford’s favor; the Stanford campus is just 15 minutes down the road from Mountain View, where Pakola lives.

Now he’ll get the chance to play in some of college football’s biggest games at a place where his family and friends can come watch. It’s an American teenage dream, particularly for a teen who grew up cheering on the Cardinal, no matter how strong their roster.