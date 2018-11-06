Four-star DE Noah Potter still committed to Ohio State despite brother's transfer

Noah Potter, a four-star defensive end from Mentor (Ohio) High School just outside Cleveland, is an Ohio State commit. That’s not so surprising. What did earn some glances was Potter’s insistence that he is still an Ohio State commit, despite the sudden departure of his brother from the Buckeyes basketball team.

Micah Potter is a junior forward who spent his first two seasons in Columbus with the Buckeyes. He announced Monday that he planned to transfer to chase more court time somewhere else.

Speculation immediately mounted that the departure of one Potter would keep the second from arriving.

Luckily for Ohio State fans, the younger Potter was quick to insist that he planned to remain loyal to his decision to head to Columbus.

For anyone wondering I am still 1000% committed to Ohio State. — Noah Potter (@noah_potter10) November 5, 2018

That’s a huge sigh of relief for Buckeyes fans, who definitely didn’t want to see both the Potters leave their grasp at once, and also a testament to the pull of childhood fandom. We’ll see if any more drama follows after Micah Potter announces where he plans to play next.