Four-star DT Jaquaze Sorrells receives UA jersey, focused on season

Winter Park (Fla.) defensive tackle Jaquaze Sorrells nearly ended his recruitment last month but ended up deciding to delay his big announcement so he could take more time to make the right decision.

Seems only right for a player who was committed to Florida for nearly two years before decommitting last year.

“I just want to make sure I’m making the best decision,” Sorrells said. “It’s a lot to think about.”

There was no thought required on Tuesday when the American Family Insurance Selection Tour stopped by his school and presented him with his game jersey.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

“I’m excited to officially be getting my jersey and be a part of this game,” Elam said. “It’s something that we all wanted to play in when we were coming up and now it’s my turn to get to play in it. It’s big for me. It’s a dream come true.”

Sorrells said he can remember seeing NFL stars like Jadeveon Clowney and Leonard Fournette suit up in the game when he was younger and “can’t believe it’s my turn to play in it already.”

This season he’s managed 21 tackles and three sacks for Winter Park (4-1).

As for his recruitment, Sorrells said he’s taking a step back to focus on winning a state title and will resume the process later in the year.

“I’m not planning to be an early enrollee, so I’m not as rushed to get a decision done,” Sorrells said. “I know that I want to be with a consistent coaching staff where there won’t be too many changes or anything like that, but I have on idea which school I’ll pick. Right now I’m just focused on this season and excited about this jersey.”

