Four-star defensive tackle Rodas Johnson commits to Wisconsin

Wisconsin landed a commitment from a four-star defensive tackle on Tuesday.

Rodas Johnson of St. Francis De Sales (Columbus, Ohio) announced his decision to join the Badgers.

Through eight games in his senior season, the 6-foot-3, 285-pound DT has 32 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

He has also played snaps on the offensive line in high school.

In highlight footage of his junior season, Johnson shows the ability to get off tackles and time his hits well.

Johnson is the No. 9 recruit in Ohio and the No. 21 DT nationally, according to 247 Sports.

He chose Wisconsin over a bevy of other offers. Johnson had visited Penn State and was also “warm” toward Texas, according to 247 Sports.

With the commitment, Wisconsin’s class of 2019 sits at No. 7 in the Big Ten and No. 29 nationally, per 247 Sports.