Four-star forward E.J. Liddell chooses Ohio State over Missouri, Illinois

Four-star forward E.J. Liddell committed to Ohio State via Twitter on Monday evening.

He chose the Buckeyes after visiting his top three schools: Ohio State, Missouri and Illinois.

Liddell, a 6-foot-7 forward, averaged 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and almost two blocks per game for Brad Beal Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer, according to ESPN.

Ohio State also has the commitments of five-star point guard D.J. Carton and four-star forward Alonzo Gaffney.

According to ESPN, the Buckeyes are the only team with three top-50 prospects.

