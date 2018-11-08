ALL-USA Watch: Four-star combo guard Jahmius Ramsey commits to Texas Tech

When four-star Class of 2019 combo guard Jahmius Ramsey transferred from Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) back to his home state of Texas, many projected that was a good sign for Texas Tech, the long program among his prime suitors located in the Lone Star State.

They were right.

On Thursday, Ramsey — a four-star prospect who currently attends and competes for Duncanville (Texas) High School — committed to Texas Tech, choosing the Red Raiders ahead of Indiana, Louisville, Memphis and Miami, among other scholarship offers.

The athletic and versatile 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard brings instant intensity and physicality to the Red Raiders’ Class of 2019, as you can see in the video below.

Perhaps more notably, adding Ramsey, a consensus top-30 prospect in the Class of 2019, validates the progress that Texas Tech has made and continues to chase under head coach Chris Beard. Also-ran programs don’t land top-30 prospects. Contenders do. It’s clear that Tech is absolutely a genuine contender in the Big XII and, if they play like they did in 2017-18, nationally as well.

Ramsey’s road to his commitment has been a winding one. After starting his high school career in Texas he transferred to IMG Academy, where he played his junior season. He briefly left IMG for Oak Hill Academy for the start of the 2018-19 school year, but decided that he was better served by a return to Texas.

That landed him at Duncanville, where he will finish his high school career, barring another sudden and startling turn. Given the stability that will come from having his college decision out of the way, such a shift seems more unlikely than before.