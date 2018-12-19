Four-star IMG Academy RB Noah Cain commits, signs with Penn State

Penn State got a huge recruiting boost during Early Signing Day with the pledge and signature of four-star IMG Academy running back Noah Cain.

Cain entered his decision date considering Penn State, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia and Auburn as his primary finalists. The Texas native went with Happy Valley in an emotional press conference in Texas in front of an IMG banner during which he individually thanked virtually anyone who had ever played a part in his development. It was quite a scene:

More from inside the Noah Cain room. So much emotion as he thanks everyone individually. pic.twitter.com/wX6oVnMvc8 — "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland247) December 19, 2018

For Cain, the opportunity to follow the legacy of now-Giants running back Saquon Barkley has to be a strong lure. He’s been compared to NFL running back Alfred Morris, but his versatility, strength and 4.35 shuttle speed is sure to open up opportunities for him to contribute early in his time in Pennsylvania.

And it’s unlikely that Cain will be broken up about having to share some carries in college; after all, he just split time with Trey Sanders at IMG during his final high school campaign.

Before he gets going for the Nittany Lions, Cain has one more high school appearance in the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando. That will provide one more opportunity for him to shine near his final high school home at IMG.