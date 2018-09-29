Four-star junior WR Jacobi Bellazin charged with raping LSU student

The future and very freedom of one of the nation’s top junior wide receiver prospects hangs in the balance after he was accused of raping an LSU student earlier in September.

As reported by Baton Rouge CBS affiliate WAFB, four-star Livonia (La.) wide receiver Jacobi Bellazin has been charged with second degree rape for an incident that allegedly occurred on the LSU campus on September 6. Per the unnamed victim’s statement, Bellazin first agreed to the co-ed’s demand that they not have sex. Then, according to WAFB, the following happened:

The victim goes on to say once Bellazin picked her up behind her dorm, they drove to the gravel parking lot. She says once in the lot, Bellazin began kissing her and tried to unbuckle her seat belt. In the report, the victim states she tried to push Bellazin away and asked him to stop, but that he reportedly ignored her requests. At that point, the victim says Bellazin took her phone away from her and put it out of her reach under the driver’s seat. The report goes on to say the victim claims Bellazin then climbed on top of her and pinned her down, choking her. She claims he then forcefully pulled her shorts off, which she tried to resist, but was unsuccessful. The victim claims Bellazin then went on to rape her for several minutes.

Bellazin also reportedly forced the victim to perform oral sex before the alleged rape occurred.

Jacobi Bellazin working in the slot at #LSU camp pic.twitter.com/Mu9kUQCkSL — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 3, 2018

While the full veracity of the victim’s claims remains to be adjudged, the timing of her allegations is borne out by on campus surveillance video. As for Bellazin, the charges could be ruinous to what had seemed a very promising future; the four-star wide receiver already holds scholarship offers from a whopping 37 programs, including Florida State and Ole Miss — his alleged leaders, per 247Sports — and Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, TCU and Tennessee, among others.

It remains to be seen whether those scholarship offers still stand after the charges against him were filed. At the very least, they would seem to put his future opportunities in some jeopardy.