Four-star La. DB Jordan Clark commits to Arizona State

The ASU football recruiting class added another name as cornerback Jordan Clark of University Lab in Baton Rouge, La. committed to the program Tuesday.

Clark, a 5-foot-11, 168 pounder, announced his decision on Twitter. He talked to ASU coach Herm Edwards on Monday to inform him of the decision.

Clark had 16 offers with Cal the only other one coming from a Pac-12 school. He was also considering Louisville and Vanderbilt.

The addition of Clark, who made a trip to ASU in June, makes 15 recruits for the Sun Devils. He is ranked 349th overall, 16th in his state and 38th at his position by 247 Sports while Rivals has him tabbed 39th at his position and 14th in the state.

He is the second four-star recruit in the 15-member signing class, the other being quarterback Joey Yellen out of Mission Viejo (Calif.)

