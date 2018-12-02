Four-star Lausanne running back Eric Gray decommits from Michigan

Lausanne running back Eric Gray has decommitted from Michigan. The four-star RB made the announcement on Twitter Saturday morning.

“The University of Michigan gave me an incredible opportunity to be a part of an excellent program,” wrote Gray in the tweet. “However at this time I feel it’s best for me and my family to re-open my recruitment and de-commit from the university.”

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound senior is the No. 3 all-purpose back and No. 8 overall prospect in Tennessee according to the 247Sports composite.

Gray said on Sunday that he plans to visit two of the following three schools before signing day: Ole Miss, Alabama, and Texas A&M.

Please respect my decision. Thank you ✊🏾

“More than likely it will be Ole Miss and Alabama, and if not Alabama it will be Ole Miss and Texas A&M,” Gray said Sunday at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football awards in Nashville.

He was scheduled to visit Texas A&M on Nov. 24, but canceled because of a scheduling conflict with Mr. Football.

Gray has taken official visits to Michigan, Penn State, and Tennessee.

In addition to his official visit, Gray has made two unofficial visits to Tennessee. One on Oct. 20 when the Vols hosted Alabama, and the other on Nov. 17 when the Vols played Missouri. Gray was initially supposed to visit Michigan during the weekend of Nov. 17, but canceled the trip to go see the Vols.

“I think he’s doing well. He’s got the right coaches,” said Gray of Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt on Nov. 17. “He just has to get his players in there.”

Gray committed to Michigan on July 1. As the season went on, his commitment began to waver over growing concerns about going to school so far away from Memphis.

“It’s the travel and my mom getting there,” Gray told USA Today Network on Nov. 17. “It’s not the only school I can do what I need to do.”

