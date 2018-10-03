Four-star Lewis Cine receives Under Armour All-American jersey, discusses top 5 schools

Lewis Cine, a four-star safety out of Trinity Christian High School (Dallas, Texas), received his Under Armour All-American jersey Wednesday.

“It’s really an honor,” he said. “The fact that they see that I have the talent and the character to represent (Under Armour), it’s an amazing thing.

Cine, at 6-foot-2, 180-pounds, shows strength at breaking into the backfield, particularly for a safety.

He also has shows capability of breaking up passes with hard hits.

This season, he has 52 total tackles in four games, an interception and a forced fumble.

Rated the No. 3 safety in the nation by 247 Sports and the No. 8 player in texas, Cine announced his top five schools on Tuesday: Texas, Michigan, Georgia, Penn State and Florida.

He has visited Georgia three times, most recently Friday.

“It’s just getting familiar with the coaching stuff, one, and getting familiar with the area,” Cine said. “It’s just really again to talk more and developing a relationship with the coaches now that I’ve been there so many times.”

Cine has also visited Texas three times, most recently on Sept. 22 to watch them play TCU.

In doing so, he had to cancel a scheduled visit with Michigan, but he said that was because of expensive plane tickets and the chance to see Texas battle TCU, not because he preferred one school over the other.

Cine said on Twitter that he will make his announcement on Oct. 10.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.