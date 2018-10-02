Four-star Montverde Academy (Fl.) center Omar Payne commits to Florida

In August, Florida got their point guard of the future with the commitment of five-star Tre Mann.

Now, the Gators are starting to fill out the frontcourt.

Omar Payne, a four-star center out of Montverde Academy (Fl.), announced his commitment to Florida via Twitter on Monday evening.

At 6-foot-9, Payne offers Florida a big who can score down low and defend at the rim with his 7-foot-5 wingspan, according to ESPN.

He is ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 8 player in Florida and No. 10 center in the nation.

Payne had offers from 20 schools. In committing to become a Gator, he turned down universities including Florida State, LSU and Louisville.

He joins a 2019 Florida class with three current hard commits: Payne, Mann and 6-foot-3 combo guard Alex Klatsky, a preferred walk-on.