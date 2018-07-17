Four-star OL Warren McClendon picks Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs are sitting pretty again.

Georgia got the recruiting week off to a strong start with a commitment from four-star offensive tackle Warren McClendon, a Brunswick (Ga.) star who was also being recruited by more than 20 other programs. He was deciding between Georgia and South Carolina in the final days, deciding on the in-state Bulldogs Monday.

Florida and Auburn were other serious contenders, per 247 Sports.

“Just growing up Georgia and with Coach (Sam) Pittman it just felt like home,” McClendon told 247 Sports. “It just felt like home.”

❗️C O M M I T T E D❗️ pic.twitter.com/B1KN6UUa40 — Warren McClendon Jr (@wcmcclendonjr) July 16, 2018

McClendon’s choice of a home feel near home was a big one for Georgia, which now boasts a pair of four-star offensive lineman in the Class of 2019, both of whom are offensive tackles; Xavier Truss of Bishop Hendricken (R.I.) is the other.

Georgia needed reinforcement up front in the Class of 2019, so both Truss and McClendon are very welcome additions. NOw if they bring along a few other friends, Georgia coach Kirby Smart may be right back near the very top of the national recruiting rankings again in 2019. They’re not far away already.