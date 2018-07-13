Four-star Orange Lutheran (Calif.) TE Ethan Rae stuns himself by committing to USC

From a demographic standpoint, Ethan Rae’s commitment to USC makes all the sense in the world. He stars for Orange Lutheran, a traditional Southern California power, and almost feels like a Trojan commit.

Now he is one after committing to USC, though the holder of 21 scholarships told 247 Sports he was honestly surprised himself that he was committing to USC and not another program.

Rae cited his relationship with USC head coach Todd Helton and tight end’s coach Keary Colbert as key factors in his decision to pick the Trojans. Still, the biggest push toward USC may have come from sheer opportunity.

“They don’t have much depth at all at tight end,” Rae told 247 Sports. “When I get there, there might just be one or two guys at the position so I’ll have a great chance to come in and play right away. I also like the offense a lot and how coach Helton wants to use me.

“He said he wants to move me all around and take advantage of my versatility. He thinks I can line up in the backfield, at the line of scrimmage and even out wide at times so I should have a lot of opportunity to make plays.”

WATCH new #USC tight end commit Ethan Rae during last weekend's Battle At the Beach passing tournament for Orange Lutheran: https://t.co/dQ10n8WPJj #FightOn pic.twitter.com/7Oa5Dg0il8 — Gerard Martinez (@gmartlive) July 13, 2018

The fact that USC is so close to Rae’s home in Orange is a clear bonus, but Rae insists it’s not why he’s headed there. Rather, the fact that USC (and others) never gave up on his potential, despite Rae missing his entire junior season with a torn ACL. He’s back, and he’s ready to contribute, both for Orange Lutheran now and USC very soon.